08.08.2024 10:20:00
Should Investors Buy Amazon After Its Post-Earnings Plunge?
E-commerce and technology giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently reported its second-quarter earnings. The company's results exceeded Wall Street's expectations in some areas while missing in others. Overall, it's probably fair to call it a mixed bag. Additionally, earnings news dropped amid the stock market's worst two-day sell-off in recent memory. As a result, shares went from an all-time high to dropping over 15% in short order.So, the question is: What now?Amazon didn't give investors the perfect quarter, but there is enough business momentum to make the stock a table-pounding buy after this abrupt sell-off. Here are three reasons to buy the stock right now:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
