AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
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15.04.2026 12:02:00
Should Investors Buy AppLovin Stock After It Dropped by More Than 40%
AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) operates an advertising platform that connects businesses that want to display ads on mobile apps with app companies selling ad space. It became a hot name in the adtech industry a few years ago, and its shares surged from just under $10 at the start of 2023 to more than $700 at the end of 2025. Investors who missed out on that rally have been given a second chance. A broader correction among software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks has resulted in AppLovin shares dropping by almost 50% from their 2025 highs. They are still off by more than 40%. A short report from CapitalWatch also hurt the stock at the start of 2026, but, under legal pressure, the short-seller retracted some of its allegations in late February, saying that they were "inaccurate." Although any big dip will frighten investors, this one looks like a buying opportunity, particularly if AppLovin can maintain its growth rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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