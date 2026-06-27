Infleqtion Aktie
WKN DE: A422S8 / ISIN: US45676K1034
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27.06.2026 22:13:00
Should Investors Buy Infleqtion to Ride the Quantum Computing Rally?
Quantum computing is still in its early innings, but if the technology reaches the potential that some see for it, the industry could mint many millionaires among its investors. Grand View Research projects that the quantum computing market will grow at a 22.3% compound annual rate through 2033, and Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) may be one of the best ways to get exposure to this opportunity. Like most quantum computing pure plays, Infleqtion doesn't have much revenue to support its multibillion-dollar market cap. The company's top line was only $9.5 million in the first quarter, and it booked more than $30 million in net losses. The company is developing quantum computers that should be able to solve highly complex problems that classical computers can't. Infleqtion has partnered with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to integrate its neutral-atom quantum processing units with the tech giant's hardware and software, with the goal of driving the next era of high-performance computing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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