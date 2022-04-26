|
26.04.2022 14:30:00
Should Investors Buy Lululemon or Nike Today?
The market has been fraught with uncertainty in recent times due to rising interest rates, faster inflation, and the war involving Russia and Ukraine. Consequently, many stocks -- particularly technology ones -- have been shattered over the past six months, with no signs of turning the corner anytime soon. The ambiguity surrounding the market has triggered investors to exit positions in speculative stocks and transition to safer assets.Negative sentiment around the technology sector has convinced many people to check out more traditional companies in well-established markets. Two of those companies, Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) reign over the sports apparel market.Despite being in different phases of growth, both stocks could be worthy investment opportunities today. On that matter, let's examine both companies to help you decide which one -- if either -- better suits your long-term investment portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!