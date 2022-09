Should Investors Buy Meta Platforms Stock Amid the Nasdaq Pullback?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite is full of high-growth companies, many of which fall under the technology sector umbrella. The index is down nearly 26% since the start of the year in light of major changes to the macroeconomic landscape: sky-high inflation, higher borrowing costs, and geopolitical concerns. None of those have boded well for tech stocks of late, triggering a sharp shift to safer investments like value stocks and fixed-income instruments.At the top of the list of beaten-down tech stocks is social media juggernaut Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Mark Zuckerberg's business has shed 55% of its market capitalization year to date, erasing all gains the stock had made over the past five years. Is it time to double down on the social media giant, or is there too much going on at the moment to suggest it's a good investment today?Let's look at its current situation to try and answer that question.Continue reading