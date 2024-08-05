|
05.08.2024 11:30:00
Should Investors Buy Microsoft Stock on the Dip After Azure Revenue Disappoints?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been helping lead the charge in artificial intelligence (AI), so when fiscal fourth-quarter revenue for its Azure cloud computing business came up short of analyst expectations, investors were a bit disappointed. After a strong run through early July, the stock dropped a bit and is now up only about 10% on the year.Let's take a closer look a Microsoft's latest results and whether the stock is a buy after the 10% pullback from its recent July highs.For its fiscal fourth quarter, Microsoft reported a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue to $64.7 billion while its earnings per share (EPS) rose 10% to $2.95. That came in just ahead of analyst expectations for revenue of $64.5 billion and EPS of $2.94. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
