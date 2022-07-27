|
27.07.2022 15:36:46
Should Investors Buy Netflix Stock With $1,000 Right Now?
After going on an absolute tear during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has hit a roadblock. A couple of rickety earnings reports and an increasingly unstable economy have caused shares of the streaming titan to nosedive 64% since the start of 2022. Investors have clearly fallen out of love with the stock for now, but has the latest sell-off created a golden buying opportunity for those willing to ride out the storm? After all, going against the tide and buying at today's lows could lead to massive gains down the road. Let's dive into Netflix's current situation to help investors decide if it's a worthy buy at the moment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!