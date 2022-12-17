|
Should Investors Buy or Sell Airbnb Stock in 2023?
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was one of the hottest IPOs in the 2020 to 2021 bull market bonanza. Its valuation roared past $100 billion following its public debut in late 2020 as investors couldn't wait to get their hands on newly minted shares of the famous Silicon Valley start-up.But now, two years later, the company has sunk along with the rest of the technology sector with shares down 46% year to date. Investors are pessimistic about its growth potential with weakening work-from-anywhere tailwinds and a slumping housing market. However, for long-term investors, this short-term pessimism could provide a buying opportunity. Should you buy or sell Airbnb in 2023? Let's take a look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
