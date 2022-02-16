|
16.02.2022 12:33:00
Should Investors Buy PayPal After Its Recent Earnings Report?
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) got off to a rough start in 2022, as investors continued their transition away from tech stocks and into value-oriented companies in order to combat rising interest rates. Right when it seemed matters couldn't get worse, PayPal released discouraging fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 2. As a result, the company lost nearly 25% of its market value, translating to its worst trading day ever. In the past six months, PayPal's stock is down 58%, raising the question for investors if now is a good time to snag shares of the fintech giant. Image source: Getty Images.PayPal's extended run of impressive earnings came to an end in its most recent quarterly announcement. The company reported fourth quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, slightly beating consensus estimates of $6.89 billion. Earnings per share fell short of consensus estimates by $0.01, coming in at $1.11 per share. PayPal also didn't fulfill its user growth guidance in the quarter: Management cited the creation of 4.5 million illegitimate accounts as the reason for the miss. Forward guidance tripped up investors as well -- management now forecasts that revenue in 2022 will grow between 15% and 17% instead of the original 18% guidance.Continue reading
