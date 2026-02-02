Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
02.02.2026 08:43:00
Should Investors Buy Tesla Stock After Upbeat Outlook on Robotaxis and Robots?
In typical Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fashion, the company made some big promises when it reported its Q4 results. However, one of the most notable things to come out of the report is that the company is trying to steer away from being an electric vehicle (EV) maker. In fact, it announced plans to shut down production of its luxury Model S and X vehicles and turn one of its factories into a manufacturing plant for its Optimus humanoid robots.The converted factory is forecast to be able to produce 1 million robots a year. Meanwhile, the company plans to reveal the third generation of Optimus this quarter, with it being the first version created to be mass-produced. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
01.02.26
|SpaceX stops Russia’s ‘unauthorised’ use of Starlink, Musk says (Financial Times)
|
01.02.26
|Grüne Liga Brandenburg klagt gegen Bebauungsplan für Werk von Red Bull (dpa-AFX)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Tesla-Aktie gewinnt: Gerüchte über SpaceX-Bündnis mit Tesla und xAI im Fokus (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Tesla-Aktie nach Bilanz im Analystenfokus: Deshlab zeigen sich die Experten uneins (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|30.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.01.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.12.25
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.01.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|05.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|355,80
|-2,12%