|
19.11.2022 18:00:00
Should Investors Buy the Dip in Home Depot Stock?
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders can finally exhale. The home improvement giant recently announced third-quarter earnings results that should ease many of their worst fears about a sharp industry pullback.Yes, soaring interest rates are pressuring demand for remodeling and upgrading projects. Home Depot is also dealing with a growth hangover following several years of booming sales.But the company is still on track to set some impressive records in 2022, giving it strong momentum into the new year. With that backdrop in mind, let's look at whether the beaten-down stock would be good buy today.Continue reading
