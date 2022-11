Should Investors Buy the Dip in Warner Bros. Discovery Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) posted a disappointing third-quarter report on Nov. 3. The media company's revenue declined 11% year over year (down 8% in constant-currency terms) to $9.82 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $520 million. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 9% (8% in constant currency terms) to $2.42 billion. On the basis of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), it posted a net loss of $2.31 billion, or $0.95 per share, which broadly missed the consensus forecast by $0.45.Warner Bros. stock dropped 13% on Nov. 4 in response to those ugly numbers, and it remains more than 50% below its opening price on April 11, the first day it started trading independently from its former parent, AT&T (NYSE: T). Should investors consider it a contrarian buy at these depressed levels?Image source: Getty Images.