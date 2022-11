Should Investors Buy the Dip on Apple Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many tech stocks in 2022, Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are down year to date with a loss of 22%. Rising inflation and interest rates have hurt consumer spending and other parts of the economy, leading to a stock market sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 32% so far this year.While Apple stock has suffered, it has still fared far better than many of its technology peers. For instance, Alphabet and Microsoft have dipped 39% and 32%, respectively.The iPhone company has proven it's capable of successfully pushing through poor market conditions. Here's why Apple is a must-buy after its considerable dip this year.