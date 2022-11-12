|
12.11.2022 15:00:00
Should Investors Buy the Dip On Disney Stock?
Amid a stock market sell-off in 2022, Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares have fallen 44% since January. The company's fourth-quarter earnings release on Nov. 8 was a bit of a mixed bag, as its parks revenue soared, but its media segment took some concerning hits.In 2023, the company will be heading into its second century of business and a potential recession. While Disney's short-term prospects may be uncertain, the company has proven the staying power of its content and is home to some of the world's most in-demand franchises. Its stock price is not far from its five-year low, which might present an excellent opportunity to snap up a bargain. Here's why you should consider buying the dip in Disney stock this year.Continue reading
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
