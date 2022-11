Should Investors Buy the Dip On Disney Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid a stock market sell-off in 2022, Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares have fallen 44% since January. The company's fourth-quarter earnings release on Nov. 8 was a bit of a mixed bag, as its parks revenue soared, but its media segment took some concerning hits.In 2023, the company will be heading into its second century of business and a potential recession. While Disney's short-term prospects may be uncertain, the company has proven the staying power of its content and is home to some of the world's most in-demand franchises. Its stock price is not far from its five-year low, which might present an excellent opportunity to snap up a bargain. Here's why you should consider buying the dip in Disney stock this year.