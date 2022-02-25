|
25.02.2022 12:03:00
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Monday.com?
Enterprise software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) recently wrapped up its fiscal 2021 year, posting its fourth-quarter earnings results. Investors responded by sending Monday.com shares more than 20% lower, pushing the stock to new all-time lows.But does the stock market always act rationally? The market itself is full of fear and negative sentiment at the moment, after all. Before looking past Monday.com as a potential investment, consider several observations from the company's quarter that could illustrate that things are better than the market's reaction would indicate. Here are three key takeaways from Monday.com's fourth quarter.Monday.com describes itself as "workplace OS," with a mission statement of "changing the way that people work and businesses operate." It's a software company with low-code and no-code tools to create customized dashboards and systems on which other companies can run their business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
