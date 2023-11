Should Investors Buy the Dip on Nu Holdings Stock?

In this video, I will go over Nu Holdings' (NYSE: NU) third-quarter earnings report, which shows yet again why legendary investor Warren Buffett owns this fintech company that has been dominating in South America.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Nov. 16, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 17, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel