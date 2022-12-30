|
30.12.2022 16:15:00
Should Investors Buy the Dip on The Trade Desk?
In this video, I will talk about The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which is down 55% this year but still trades at 12 times sales and over 40 times forward earnings. I will explain why it has a premium valuation even though the advertising market is experiencing a slowdown.For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Dec. 27, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
