10.10.2023 13:00:00
Should Investors Buy the Dip on The Trade Desk Stock?
Snagging stocks while they are on sale is key for investment performance. Though you can still make money with the right stock even as it's hitting all-time highs, buying fantastic companies on the dip is even better. One of those stocks off its all-time high is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).With the stock down over 7% from its July highs, is it time to buy the dip on The Trade Desk stock? Let's take a look.The Trade Desk is one of the top ways to invest in the advertising industry. Its adtech platform gives ad buyers (the companies wanting to advertise to consumers) the tools they need to place their ads in front of an ideal audience. Gone are the days of plastering the newspaper or TV commercial breaks with generic ads; instead, each consumer is given a tailored ad experience on their device.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
