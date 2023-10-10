10.10.2023 13:00:00

Should Investors Buy the Dip on The Trade Desk Stock?

Snagging stocks while they are on sale is key for investment performance. Though you can still make money with the right stock even as it's hitting all-time highs, buying fantastic companies on the dip is even better. One of those stocks off its all-time high is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).With the stock down over 7% from its July highs, is it time to buy the dip on The Trade Desk stock? Let's take a look.The Trade Desk is one of the top ways to invest in the advertising industry. Its adtech platform gives ad buyers (the companies wanting to advertise to consumers) the tools they need to place their ads in front of an ideal audience. Gone are the days of plastering the newspaper or TV commercial breaks with generic ads; instead, each consumer is given a tailored ad experience on their device.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 24,66 -1,79% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aufatmen nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX fester erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Donnerstag vorbörslich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen