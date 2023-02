Should Investors Buy the Dip on This Stock With Major Growth Potential?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's always interesting when a growth stock stumbles, not least because it can create a compelling buying opportunity. That's possibly the case with machine vision specialist Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX). The company disappointed investors with its recent earnings, as 2022 turned out to be weaker than hoped, and the outlook for 2023 was also uninspiring. What's going on , and is Cognex a stock worth avoiding or one to buy on the dip?As CEO Robert Willett put it on the recent Q4 earnings call, "Our fourth-quarter results were largely in line with our guidance, but are not representative of our long-term growth expectations." Cognex's Q4 sales declined by 2% compared to the same period last year, and its full-year sales fell by 3% versus 2021. Management doesn't offer full-year guidance, but its first-quarter forecast for revenue of $180 million to $200 million compared unfavorably to $282.4 million in sales in Q1 of 2022. It gets worse. Management guided toward first-quarter gross margin in the low-70% range compared to its long-term target level in the mid-70% range. Continue reading