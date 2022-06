Should Investors Buy the Dip on Walt Disney Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), which is celebrated globally for its first-class theme parks, movies, and television shows, has witnessed its stock price sink 30% since the start of 2022.The company has taken shareholders on a roller-coaster ride in recent years, falling to five-year lows in March 2020 and reaching nearly $200 a share a year later in March 2021. Today, the stock is facing pressure from macro headwinds like high inflation, rising interest rates, and fear of a potential recession in the near future. As a consumer discretionary business geared toward entertainment, Walt Disney is particularly vulnerable to market turbulence. Soaring inflation and concerns about a recession may prompt consumers to spend less money on non-essential products and services like Disney's theme parks and streaming platforms.Continue reading