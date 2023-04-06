|
06.04.2023 16:15:00
Should Investors Buy the Dip With Bluebird Bio Stock?
With the stock down 52% in the last three months, Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shareholders are bound to be feeling pretty antsy. Between the company's weak cash position, missed deadline for a drug candidate submission to regulators, and 30% cut in its workforce a year ago, there hasn't been much to celebrate lately.Still, the future could be a lot brighter, especially if Bluebird Bio manages to commercialize its gene therapy for sickle cell disease and if its freshly commercialized therapies, Zynteglo and Skysona, can gain some traction. Let's weigh the evidence -- both in favor and against -- for buying the shares now.A few factors could buoy Bluebird despite its recent stumbles. First, while it did miss its goal of submitting its approval packet for a therapy called lovo-cel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter, it says that once the FDA gets back to it in a few weeks, it'll do so. After that, if everything goes well, Bluebird will aim for a launch of the sickle cell disease therapy in early 2024.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
