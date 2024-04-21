|
21.04.2024 09:40:00
Should Investors Buy This Forgotten, Beaten-Down AI Stock?
As the surging popularity of AI stocks has lifted many of them to pricey valuations, some investors have begun looking at Chinese tech stocks to find bargains in this space. However, that approach carries with it some extra risks compared to investing in domestic companies, as Chinese companies often find their businesses taking hits due to geopolitical disputes.Fortunately, such disputes may not make Chinese stocks as uninvestable as some investors might assume. While a stock like tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is not for the faint of heart, more risk-tolerant investors may conclude that a position in the company is worth opening.Baidu has been on the radar of investors for years as it operates China's No. 1 search engine. According to MarketMeChina, Baidu claims more than 60% of Chinese search traffic across all platforms. In the mobile-only search segment, that market share rises to 78%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
