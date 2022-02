Should Investors Expect Aurora Cannabis to Post a Profit in Q2?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reports its fiscal second-quarter earnings this month. The business has been working on improving its bottom line and while there has been progress in its earnings numbers, Aurora remains unprofitable.But should investors expect that to change in Q2, and could Aurora deliver a surprise profit? If that happens, that could give its share price a much-needed boost. Let's take a closer look at just how probable it is for Aurora to finally get out of the red in Q2.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading