05.10.2022 16:37:00
Should Investors Follow Warren Buffett Into Coca-Cola Stock?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has long attracted investor interest, with Warren Buffett becoming one of the more notable shareholders. He acquired stock between 1988 and 1994, eventually taking Berkshire Hathaway's stake to 400 million shares. As a result, he owns more than 9% of all outstanding shares.The fact that he maintains this holding and collects a growing dividend makes the beverage stock worthy of further investigation. Competitive advantages, valuation, and dividends can change over time, meaning now may or may not be a good time to buy. Let's explore.Coca-Cola has traded on the exchanges for more than 100 years, and the Dividend King has increased its payout for 60 years. Long a global company, it has steadily acquired other beverage brands to expand its base. Today, over 200 brands and several thousand beverages fall under the Coca-Cola umbrella.Continue reading
