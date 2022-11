Should Investors Follow Warren Buffett Into Taiwan Semiconductor Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors were surprised to find a large position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) on Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) latest disclosure of its portfolio holdings.The Warren Buffett-led company bought over 60 million shares of the chipmaker last quarter, making it Berkshire's 10th largest holding. Buffett has long eschewed tech companies, leaving that area to investment managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs. But the size of the investment has led many to believe Buffett himself is responsible for building a stake in TSMC.Regardless of who actually made the decision to buy shares for Berkshire, interested investors may be wondering if they should also build a position in the leading silicon chip foundry.Continue reading