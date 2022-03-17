|
17.03.2022 12:01:00
Should Investors Jump on Netflix Amid Its Recent Crash?
The longtime streaming king has suffered a notable correction in recent months. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares enjoyed an impressive rally starting in late March 2020 through the first half of 2021, as demand in response to the pandemic soared. With COVID-19 keeping us at home, more people were inclined to watch content on Netflix.The tables have turned as of late. Fear of rising interest rates and newer concerns around the Russia-Ukraine crisis have sent tech stocks tumbling. It's not uncommon for investors to exit positions in growth stocks during times of macroeconomic uncertainty. And to put icing on the cake, Netflix released undesirable forward guidance in late January that sent shockwaves across Wall Street. In light of all this, let's discuss whether Netflix's current slump offers investors a good buying opportunity today.Image source: Getty Images Continue reading
