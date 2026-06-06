Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 20:05:00
Should Investors Sell Tesla Stock to Buy SpaceX?
For years, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) offered investors something unique: a public market way to invest alongside CEO Elon Musk's technological ambitions.As the company has evolved far beyond an electric vehicle (EV) maker, investors have gradually viewed Tesla as a bet on artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, robotics, automation, and Musk's ability to build industry-defining businesses. That perception helped Tesla command a premium valuation in the market.But a potential SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could quietly change how investors view Tesla stock. For the first time, investors may have another large-scale Musk company to compare directly against Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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