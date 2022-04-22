|
22.04.2022 20:01:42
Should Investors Sell Twitter Before Elon Musk Buys It?
Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is ratcheting up his efforts to buy social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to take it private. Earlier this week, he reportedly arranged $46.5 billion in financing to make a tender offer of $54.20 per share after Twitter's board adopted a poison-pill plan designed to discourage a takeover.Shareholders of Twitter, and the investment community as a whole, are trying to grapple with these events and determine what the best course of action might be. It's a complicated and unpredictable situation, but regardless of the outcome, Twitter could struggle to reward investors, and here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
