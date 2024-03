Should Investors Still Buy Carnival Cruise Stock Right Now, Even After Shares Doubled?

Famous cruise line Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has been a hot stock over the past year. Shares have nearly doubled. Investors buying the stock as a play on recovering consumer spending following the pandemic were proven right by the market.But now it could be time to lock in profits and say goodbye to Carnival stock.The company has done an admirable job of bouncing back to pre-pandemic top-line performance, but the pandemic's impact on the business has deteriorated Carnival's earning power.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel