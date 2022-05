Should Investors Worry About Teladoc Health's Recent Earnings Report?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Right when some of us thought Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was nearing rock bottom, the company released first-quarter results for 2022. Down more than 60% prior to the announcement, the stock was already underwater due to macroeconomic headwinds and fear that the company wouldn't sustain success in a post-pandemic world. Following its earnings call, Teladoc's share price plummeted nearly 50% and is now down almost 80% in the past year.It's easy to follow the crowd and write this company off. After all, growth did unwind in the first quarter, and guidance was slashed on several fronts. After taking some time to digest the results, I don't believe the magnitude of the sell-off was warranted. Teladoc remains a leader in an extraordinarily fast-growing market and is still projected to enjoy solid growth in the coming years. Although I'd recommend proceeding with caution, this is a stock that contrarian investors should consider adding to their portfolios at current levels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading