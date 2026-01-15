:be Aktie
Should Long-Term Investors Be Accumulating This Stock Right Now?
Long-term investing is a lot easier than timing the stock market. You just have to pick growth stocks with good fundamentals and wait patiently for the catalysts to play out. Not every investor beats the market this way, but you can get started with megacap stocks that have withstood various economic cycles for decades.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a beginner-friendly stock that regularly attracts capital from the pros. Google and YouTube ads are the main revenue drivers, but the company also has exciting opportunities in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Alphabet has already become a leading cloud provider, and its AI investments are giving it a leg up over most of the competition.These are some of the reasons long-term investors have been pouring capital into this stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt informieren!
