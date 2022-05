Should Meta Platforms Buy Match Group?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A few weeks ago, rumors were floated that the online dating conglomerate Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) could be a potential acquisition candidate, with speculation pointing to the social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) as a possible buyer. While there hasn't yet been any proof to substantiate this rumor, let's see whether this would be the right move for Meta and if it's even truly feasible.Image source: Getty Images.Before diving into how this acquisition could potentially benefit Meta, it's probably best to understand what Match Group actually does.Continue reading