Should Micron Technology Investors Be Worried?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and the current price downtrend for DRAM memory reported by TrendForce. Numerous analysts have also reduced their price targets for Micron Technology , as many fear consumer spending decreasing due to multiple macroeconomic events. Check out the short video below to learn more, including why I believe Micron can still be a long-term winner even with all the short-term bearish news.*Stock prices used were the closed prices of June 17, 2022. The video was published on June 20, 2022.Continue reading