14.08.2022 14:15:00
Should Nvidia and AMD Investors Worry About Intel's Dire Warning About Chip Demand?
A lot of hope is being placed in Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Foundry Services business and for good reason. It's not just a pillar of chipzilla's plan to recapture semiconductor industry dominance, it's also an important endeavor as countries around the globe try to localize chip manufacturing. But Intel has fallen on hard times, and it hasn't provided a super rosy outlook for the immediate path ahead. Numerous other chip companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and memory chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have stated that some end markets for semiconductors (consumer electronics like PCs and smartphones in particular) are in decline after a couple of years of record spending during the pandemic.In terms of overall sales, Intel is still a titan. But does its latest warning spell trouble for top growth names Nvidia and AMD?Continue reading
