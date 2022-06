Should Nvidia Investors Be Worried?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and how the crypto decline could create short-term pain for investors. As crypto continues to go down, the number of used graphics cards entering the market increases, which can cause a surplus of supply. Check out the short video below to learn more and why I believe Nvidia can still be a long-term winner.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 21, 2022. The video was published on June 21, 2022.Continue reading