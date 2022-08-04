|
04.08.2022 13:30:00
Should Nvidia Investors Be Worried About the Crypto Crash?
While the broader market is having a tough year, crypto investors are faring even worse. With two staples of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin and Ethereum, each down around 65% from their all-time highs set in November, it's been a difficult go for anyone invested in crypto. However, this market weakness has had a larger ripple effect. Crypto miners aren't nearly as profitable, and many people are shutting their rigs down due to high input costs (electricity). If miners are shutting existing resources down, they certainly aren't purchasing any new graphics process units (GPUs) to increase capacity.This spending drop is where the GPU market leader, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), comes in. Nvidia makes GPUs for multiple purposes: gaming (the same devices used to mine crypto), data centers, and self-driving cars. However, with the drop in crypto demand, investors are worried about the potential revenue hit the company will see.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!