|
07.04.2022 12:55:00
Should Okta Shareholders Sell After the Recent Cyberattack?
In the last few months, cybercrime group Lapsus$ has claimed responsibility for several attacks on high-profile tech companies. The hacker team stole, and in some cases leaked, proprietary information, including source code, from Microsoft's Bing search engine and the credentials of Nvidia employees. But of all the targets hit by Lapsus$, cybersecurity firm Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) may be the most alarming.A successful data breach is never good news for any business, but it's an especially bad look for a cybersecurity company. Should Okta shareholders sell? Let's dive in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
