Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A once-friendly rivalry isn't so friendly anymore. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced last Friday that it filed patent-infringement lawsuits against Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the U.S. and Germany.A portion of the billions of dollars made by Pfizer and BioNTech on sales of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty are at stake. Should Pfizer investors be worried about Moderna's lawsuits?Moderna filed several patents between 2010 and 2016 related to its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. This technology was foundational for the company's development of COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax. Moderna's mRNA vaccine won U.S. Emergency Use Authorization in December 2020 and secured full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in January 2022. Continue reading