Should Pfizer Investors Worry About Falling COVID-19 Vaccine Demand?

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) experienced a tremendous windfall as one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers during the pandemic. However, there are clues that vaccine demand is falling.Declining vaccine demand would undoubtedly impact Pfizer's business, but does that mean investors should run away from the stock? Here is what you need to know.COVID-19 vaccine demand could be in decline; fellow vaccine maker Novavax recently cut its sales forecast for 2022 from between $4 billion and $5 billion to between $2 billion and $3 billion, a result of declining demand for its COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, vaccine maker Biovac, which partnered with Pfizer to help produce vaccine doses, recently warned that production could fall short this year because of slumping demand.