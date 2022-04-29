|
29.04.2022 14:00:00
Should Pinterest Shareholders Be Worried?
In this video, I will go over Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) Q1 earnings report and talk about all the current and future product developments the company is working on. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.The company reported Q1 revenue of $575 million, up 18% year over year (YOY). Global monthly active users (MAUs) decreased 9% YOY to 433 million. And As of April 25, 2022, U.S. and Canada MAUs were 94.0 million, and our Global MAUs were 432.9 million. Management hinted at a potentially weaker Q2. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
