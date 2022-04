Should Pinterest Shareholders Be Worried?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pinterest 's (NYSE: PINS) Q1 earnings report. The company reported Q1 revenue of $575 million, up 18% year over year (YOY). Global monthly active users (MAUs) decreased 9% YOY to 433 million. And As of April 25, 2022, U.S. and Canada MAUs were 94.0 million, and our Global MAUs were 432.9 million. Management hinted at a potentially weaker Q2.