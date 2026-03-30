Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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30.03.2026 17:30:00
Should Retirees Invest in Crypto? The Answer May Surprise You.
Retirement and cryptocurrency investing would seemingly mix like oil and water. Your golden years are when you reduce portfolio risk. Cryptocurrency is highly risky, with exhibit A being the the fact that many top coins are down over 50% in the last six months.That said, there's nothing wrong with retirees diversifying into digital assets, provided they keep a couple of guidelines in mind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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