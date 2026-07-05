Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.07.2026 12:12:00
Should SpaceX Buy T-Mobile and Build a Direct-to-Device Global Internet Giant?
There's no denying the two companies could work together as one. T-Mobile's (NASDAQ: TMUS) mobile phone service doesn't just serve voice customers. These subscribers also use their mobile devices to wirelessly connect to the internet.T-Mobile even offers stand-alone at-home wireless broadband service, as does Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX's, Starlink. The two brands are already working together to offer their common customers constant wireless internet access where it isn't readily available from a more mainstream provider.The counterargument, of course, is cost and complexity. SpaceX is already a satellite-based broadband service, an artificial intelligence infrastructure company, and a space-launch solutions provider. It may also soon own Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is now developing AI-powered robots. Adding a mobile phone brand to the mix will only further loosen its focus.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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