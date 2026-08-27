Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.08.2026 22:15:00
Should SpaceX Join the "Magnificent Seven"? Here's 1 Stock I'd Kick Out to Make Room.
When Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett pinned the "Magnificent Seven" name on a group of megacap companies back in 2023, those giants were in fact the most dominant tech stocks in the market. In order of their market caps today, they are:These seven companies have remained dominant, but other tech players have risen into powerful positions since this grouping was formulated.One that many investors are curious about is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. SpaceX went public in June, and is already making waves with its rapidly growing businesses and exciting technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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26.08.26
|SpaceX will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar in neuen Weltraumbahnhof stecken (Spiegel Online)
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25.08.26
|SpaceX commits $100bn to Louisiana space base (Financial Times)
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25.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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24.08.26
|China-Schock: Tesla ruft Millionen Autos zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt (dpa-AFX)
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24.08.26
|Roboter-Boom in China: Tesla-Sparte Optimus winkt Aufwind - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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23.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (dpa-AFX)
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22.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (Spiegel Online)
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21.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)