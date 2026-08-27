Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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27.08.2026 22:15:00

Should SpaceX Join the "Magnificent Seven"? Here's 1 Stock I'd Kick Out to Make Room.

When Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett pinned the "Magnificent Seven" name on a group of megacap companies back in 2023, those giants were in fact the most dominant tech stocks in the market. In order of their market caps today, they are:These seven companies have remained dominant, but other tech players have risen into powerful positions since this grouping was formulated.One that many investors are curious about is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. SpaceX went public in June, and is already making waves with its rapidly growing businesses and exciting technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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