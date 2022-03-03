|
03.03.2022 17:45:00
Should Teladoc Shareholders Be Worried About Amazon?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been slowly growing its presence in healthcare. In 2018, it acquired PillPack, a business that pre-sorts medications and delivers them to customers' homes. Since then, it has launched Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Care. Last month, it also announced that it would be rolling out its telehealth service nationwide. For Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), that means another rival to contend with -- and given its size and incredibly vast reach, Amazon could be much more of a headache than its smaller competitors. Should investors in Teladoc be worried?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
