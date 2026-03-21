The Bank Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0D9ZQ / ISIN: US88331E1047
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21.03.2026 12:00:50
Should the bank of mum and dad pay university debts?
Those planning for uni in England and Wales this autumn can apply for student loans from Monday. Here are the options for families worried about debtOur child is heading to university soon – should we try to pay their tuition fees upfront so they are not saddled with a debt for decades?Our child is a recent graduate and their student loan debt is ballooning – should we help pay off some or all of it? Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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