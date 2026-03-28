BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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28.03.2026 13:20:00
Should the Current Stock Market Valuation Concern Investors? Here's What Billionaire Bill Ackman Thinks.
The last few years have been absolutely fantastic for stock investors. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produced a total return of 86% between 2023 and 2025. That's a 23% co al return. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) climbed even faster, up 127%, as companies tied to the growth of artificial intelligence led the stock market higher.But investors have started to fear that the market has overextended itself at this point. Valuations have moved steadily higher over the last three years, and the durability of company earnings has been called into question in 2026. Ironically, investors are now worried about the potential negative effect that AI will have on future earnings for some industries. Still, the market's overall valuation remains fairly high as confidence deteriorates.Billionaire Bill Ackman, who focuses on buying undervalued stocks for his hedge fund Pershing Square, shared his thoughts on the current market valuation in his most recent letter to shareholders. His conclusion might surprise you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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