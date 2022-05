Should the Walt Disney Company Acquire DraftKings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has recently entertained the idea of entering the sports gambling industry. Under former CEO Bob Iger, the company was not interested in potentially muddying the family-friendly brand image by getting into the business of gambling. New CEO Bob Chapek seems more open to the idea, saying, "Sports betting [is] a significant opportunity for the company." Disney already owns a minority stake in sports gambling company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). Making an offer for the rest of the company could be a potential entry point into the industry for Disney. But is it a good idea? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading