Should There Be Blanket Insurance for All U.S. Bank Deposits? Here Are the Pros and Cons

After the recent collapses of Silicon Vally Bank parent SVB Financial and Signature Bank, there have been calls for some form of blanket insurance on all U.S. bank deposits. After all, one of the things that prompted the runs on SVB and Signature was the realization by their customers that so much of the money they had deposited with those institutions was not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). The Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America has already asked regulators to insure all U.S. deposits for the next two years in an effort to prevent additional bank runs.While I don't know what the best solution to this problem would be, the decision over whether to insure all U.S. deposits has political, social, and economic ramifications. Let's take a look at some of the pros and cons of blanket deposit insurance, and weigh what steps regulators and lawmakers should take next, if any.