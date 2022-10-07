|
07.10.2022 11:50:00
Should This Rising Dividend Star Be On Your Stock Buy List?
With the market in turmoil, investors are flocking to dividend-paying stocks in 2022. However, even companies that pay dividends haven't been exempt from some pain. Share prices of derivatives marketplace leader CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) are down nearly 20% this year, only slightly beating the just over 20% decline for the S&P 500 index. Nevertheless, a solid and rising dividend payment can go a long way toward smoothing out bumps in the road as well as providing lucrative returns over the long term. Is CME worth a buy right now?Derivatives (mysterious financial contracts like futures and options) tend to get a bad rap, especially considering that misuse of them contributed to the financial crisis of 2008-09. However, derivatives have been a useful tool for centuries, helping businesses manage their financial risk and navigate tricky economic environments. CME Group is one of the largest marketplaces for these instruments out there. It provides futures and options on everything from agricultural products and base materials to currencies and stock indices. Continue reading
