Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future. With stocks currently in a bear market, investors now have the opportunity to purchase shares of value stocks at a discount to where they were trading in 2021.Let's take a look at Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR), one of the leading broadband internet providers in the United States, as a potential stock for value investors to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading